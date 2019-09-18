Maybe Trump never had an ethics briefing; but his former Chief of Staff, a retired 4 Star did. His former SecDef, also a retired 4 Star did. His Sec of State, the number one graduate of his West Point class and a former Army officer did. His current SecDef, also a former Army officer did. His current Chief of Staff of the Air Force did. All knew or know it’s not just improper conduct but it’s also the appearance of inappropriate conduct which must be avoided. Before Trumps was President, RONIng at his Scottish resort was no big deal. Afterward, clearly it was both inappropriate and definitely appearing to be inappropriate. And a significant number of his key advisors knew or should have known it wasn’t right.
This is only the latest examine of conduct which never should have occurred. We are all aware of many other examples. What’s scary :i key US leaders are so corrupted that they turn a blind eye to such behavior.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.