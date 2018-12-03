Euthanasia is defined as “painless killing of a patient with an incurable and painful disease.” But this word is being seriously misused. In an article about a leopard escaping from the Dudley Zoo in London (Dec. 2), zoo director Derek Grove was quoted saying, “Euthanasia is, and always will be, a last resort.” When Johnny Depp illegally flew his two dogs to Australia in 2015, Australia’s Minister of Agriculture threatened to “euthanize” the dogs.
In neither of these cases was there anything wrong with the animals. When a healthy animal is intentionally killed, it is not euthanasia. It is cold-blooded murder.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
