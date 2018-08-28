It’s impossible not to contrast Sen. McCain to those seeking to replace Sen. Flake. If they weren’t real people, I’d swear I was audience to a political satire or farce. I’ll skip “America’s Toughest Sheriff.” Kelli Ward and Martha McSally? The campaign is McSally’s to lose. Military service may or may not tell me the things I want to know about a person seeking public office. It all depends upon the record, doesn’t it? John McCain was more than his service record. How typical it is for McSally to parade herself around in a uniform, as if that should be the overriding concern of citizens, assessing her qualifications. I never liked it when John McCain used his military record that way, and I like it even less when done by a person unfit for the comparison.
Darryl White
East side
