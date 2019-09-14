When doing voter registration, I’m troubled when someone declares that they don’t vote because it doesn’t count. As of July 2019, in Arizona, 35% of registered voters are Republicans, 31% are Democrats, and 33% are Independents or other. Our state is nearly divided into thirds by party affiliation which makes it difficult to imagine that votes don’t count. It’s also important to note that Independents play a significant role in our election outcome. Independents, especially those new to our state, may not realize that in order to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on March 17, 2020, they must be registered as a Democrat. There is no other option. This differs from our other primaries. Registering to vote, changing party affiliation, or updating an address due to a move is easily done online at the county recorder’s website. Voting is our voice and not voting allows someone else to choose for us. Voting does matter.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.