Tornillo, housing 2700 children ages 13-17, is in a remote location far from the public eye. This tent city in Texas is run by a private organization with little oversight — perhaps to give cover for the policies of Homeland Security and the White House to feign or deny care for the children. Four Senators were not allowed into the inner workings of the tent city nor were they allowed interviews with the children. These are serious signs of danger (Sounds like Waco - remember?).
According to the Senators, the children appeared depressed and intimidated about answering questions. This behavior indicates bullying and threats of punishment - blatant child emotional abuse with long term consequences, PTSD. The children do not have emotional support from family and friends. They are held with no hope of release. I’m sure the employees are “just doing their job, doing what they are told,” (sounds like WWII in Germany).
Where is the rule of law? Where is American justice? Where are the children of Christmas?
John Seck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.