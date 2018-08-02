Fake news would have to include tornadoes heading to Oklahoma, hurricanes coming upon the eastern seaboard and wild fires in the northwestern part of the country. Reported weather then becomes fake news. Give me a break. If you talk about fake news then all our journalists are out to get us. This is not true. Our democracy depends of accurate reporting by our journalists. We should be very thankful we have a very active community that reports the news as they come upon it. For myself, I am grateful for their hard work to keep us informed daily.
Mary Schneider
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.