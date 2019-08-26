Many letter writers who are opposed to Medicare For All mention that it would increase taxes. Few seem to understand that an increase in taxes can result in everyone being better off.
Once, we had a capitalistic firefighting system whereby each homeowner had to negotiate a private deal with a private fire company. If firefighters arrived at your burning house and you subscription was not paid up, or if you were subscribed with another company, they simply left. Which was disastrous.
The system was very inefficient because there were often several competing, profit-making firefighting companies that bunched up in “better” areas of the community. The system proved to be so unsatisfactory that most cities went to our current single server "socialized" system. That definitely increased taxes.
The socialized system is not perfect, but it covers the city uniformly, is simpler, more convenient, and much more efficient. When they put your fire out, they don't even send you a bill.
Few would like to go back to the old system.
John Kromko
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.