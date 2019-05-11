Re: the May 1 article "In today's politics, accountability only applies to some."
As a Mexican-descent American, I've always wondered why there have been so many banana republics in Latin America, along with their citizens having little trust of their governments because of the corruption in so many of them. Today's column by Mary C. Curtis, we get a concise explanation of why this happens. We are in danger of our US citizens becoming more cynical of our government due to the behavior of the President and his family. The President himself is making great effort to create this environment with his attitude toward our justice department and disregard for Congressional oversight and our Constitution! Ms. Curtis' column "In today's politics, accountability only applies to some" points to the dangers our country will have to struggle with, as long as our President acts like the leader of a Banana Republic!
Efren Peyron
Northeast side
