Recent revelations again show major newspapers and TV news published and spread inaccurate, unconfirmed, and false information about politicians. This time it was about pertinent facts regarding the Mueller investigation and Trumps lawyer's testimony. Anyone living in the US knows this is done to discredit democratically elected officials that they do not support.
Instead of hurting the democratic process by calling this fake news, calling out fake news for what it is protects our democracy from media seeking to control the political process.
Ken Smalley
Midtown
