Re: the May 3 article "Facebook bans Farrakhan, Jones for violating hate-speech policy."

It is interesting to see the that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate group, is tracking hate groups in the U.S. My question is, just what do people fear from any speech by Farrakhan and other radical figures? Personally, I fear the infringement of free speech, in general. Where is the so-called news media on this alarming subject?

Stephen Feeley

Oro Valley

