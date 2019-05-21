Re: the May 3 article "Facebook bans Farrakhan, Jones for violating hate-speech policy."
It is interesting to see the that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate group, is tracking hate groups in the U.S. My question is, just what do people fear from any speech by Farrakhan and other radical figures? Personally, I fear the infringement of free speech, in general. Where is the so-called news media on this alarming subject?
Stephen Feeley
Oro Valley
