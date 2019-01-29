Why do you continue to print the AP Fact Check in the Nation and World section when it should be on the Opinion page? Every “fact” is an opinion as to why Trump is wrong. Or if he’s not wrong, he exaggerates. Or if he’s right there is always a “but.” The economy is better than its been in 10 years. Problems like trade and Immigration are finally being addressed. He despises the mainstream media but they despise him more. Don’t add fodder to the fire.

Bill Blaine

Marana

