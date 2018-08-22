I am a Democrat. My mother is Republican. We share our junk mail. We have noticed that Democratic junk mail raises current and real issues. Republican junk mail is written to engender fear and hatred. Many of your readers seem to think junk mail is real news. They don’t “fact-check.” When I fact-check mother’s junk mail, I find untrue tactics of fear-mongering and hatred.
Democrats have fears, too — such as fear that the roll-backs in EPA will irreversibly affect life on this planet. Fact. If the previous president had declared the intelligence community his mortal enemy, if he had declared war on the free press, if he had had unprecedented turnover in his closest cabinet and administration members, if he had broadcast world-changing decisions via tweet, wouldn’t my Republican relatives have been demanding a closer look at that president? I know I would have.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.