The Associated Press (AP) reviews that are published in The Star are always informative. The September 13th assessment of various claims made during the prior evening's Democratic debate implied that Kamela Harris was only partially correct when she stated that the reason the Mueller team failed to indict Trump on obstruction charges was because of the opinion issued by the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) which advised that a sitting president couldn't be indicted. I think she's right: on page 1 of Volume 2 of the Mueller Report, the wording seems crystal clear that the OLC opinion was indeed the reason Mueller capitulated to his "boss," the Department of Justice (DOJ). It needs to be understood that not only was Mueller appointed by the DOJ as Special Counsel, the OLC is also an appointed arm of the DOJ, currently headed by Steven Engel, a political appointee. No reason to believe that these apparent conflicts of interest would in any way influence opinions or judgments - right? Right.
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.