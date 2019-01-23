Your readers often complain that your letters” are prioritizing the letters from writers on the “other side”. I think it’s pretty balanced. That’s considering that at one time the AZ Daily Star was the “Conservative paper of Tucson”.
Appreciated is that you review letters for facts and truths,before they grace the pages of the Star. Although on Jan 20th a letter stated that President trump was elected by the majority vote. That is not a fact. Hillary Clinton receives over 3 million votes than trump. Also I would point out that while the writer points an angry finger at liberals she has three fingers that point back at herself.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
