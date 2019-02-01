The writer asserts in “Fact Check belongs in Opinion section” that “Every “fact” is an opinion…” . He is wrong. There is a bright line between fact and opinion. Opinion synonyms are; belief, judgment, thought, point of view, outlook, angle slant, attitude, etc. A fact is defined as a thing that is known or proved to be true.
The writer has been won over by Trump’s constant assault on the truth. Trump has been aided by media outlets in his partially successful campaign to blur the line between fact and opinion.
The fact checks provided in this newspaper are not the complete list of Trumps misstatements or lies. That list is too long to publish every week.
Because the writer does not like the truth about Trump’s lies, he calls the Fact Checks opinions. Don’t shoot the messenger!
I say thank you to the Star staff for defending the truth and presenting all opinions in this paper.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
