Re: the Oct. 9 article "Facts don't matter to partisans who are trying to take down Trump."
I read Cal Thomas' column expecting some new information or insights on President Trump's current scandal. Instead, I heard the Whitehouse talking points regurgitated. The only new "facts" to me were references to communications between Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and others including Robert Mueller.
Here are my facts, Mr. Thomas. I heard the summary of Mr. Trump's call to the Ukranian President reported by my reliable news source (PBS). Trump was clearly asking a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political rival. If he was simply inquiring about corruption as some Republicans now claim, there was no need to mention Biden. I also heard a recording of Trump urging China to do the same thing. Here there was no pretense of concerns about corruption.
Unlike other conservative commentators (e.g., George Will) who can make critical observations about Trump, Thomas is simply a partisan.
Dale Keyes
Midtown
