"Remember the movie, a "Few Good Men", where Jack Nicholson utters the phrase "You Can't Handle the Truth". It seems that those who support DT are faced with this situation, handling the truth. The truth is that DT has espoused approx 5000 misstruths or lies. In response, the news media reports on those lies and misstatements and makes every effort to explain the truth, they do not make up the news, they are reporting the facts. The fake news comes directly from DT!! So for all of those who believe in what he says, its time for some introspection to see if you can really handle the truth. The media is not the enemy of the people,. it is the enemy of Donald Trump and they expose his lies. As he said in a recent interview "I try to tell the Truth", who has to try to tell the truth?, it comes naturally to a true leader!!
Wayne Kielsmeier
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.