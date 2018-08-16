Thank you to the owners and staff of the Arizona Daily Star for joining with other news media to refute the whole idea of "fake news." A free press is the corner stone of a democracy, if you don't believe it look around the world. The free press must continue to serve the people with the facts as facts and opinions and opinions.
We are all entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts. Mr. Thump, the world is round and people are basically good and a free press is essential to a free people, no matter what you say, or how loudly you shout it or how often. We the people need facts!
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.