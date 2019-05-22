A reader/writer recently commented on the liberal’s tendency to ignore facts about Trump. It is obvious to anyone who has read just the summaries within the Mueller Report that serious crimes were committed by Trump. Saying that he has been cleared over and over by the stalwarts of the GOP does not make it true.
The reader and all others on that side should go to the source and read what Mueller said rather than blindly believe what the AG and Senators Graham and McConnell say about the results. After all, we paid for it.
Over 720 former federal prosecutors (non-partisans) have signed a letter reinforcing what Mueller had reported as prosecutable felonies. Mueller did not prosecute them, because Trump is the president. Mueller bent over backward to be fair to Trump. Read the summaries. This is not over.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
