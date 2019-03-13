I would like to congratulate Mr. Germain on being a registered Independent. I would not have guessed it with his selection of non-servers. If memory serves me, former President Clinton's deferment was as a Rhodes Scholar. Dick Cheney was not mentioned nor was former President George. W. Bush, who was in Texas as I was flying my combat missions over the Ho Chi Minh Trail.
My biggest problem with "Cadet Bones Spurs" are his comments. "Lt Cmdr McCain, not a hero cause he got shot down and captured". "I'm not stupid enough to go to Vietnam". " Vets with PTSD are weak". Hiding his medical records about the bone spurs. Lying to the active duty guys about the size of their pay raise.
I'm sure you can confirm that a lot of rich guys or ones who had influential families were not by your side during the war. Sad but true, and not limited to any political party.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
