A good leader is an individual who makes well-informed decisions, after having consulted with the best experts, paying close attention to the needs of both sides of the debate, willing to compromise where possible. Someone who waffles constantly, contradicts himself, makes outrageous claims about his own ability as a deal-maker, and yet then deliberately remains stuck in the "mud" over the border wall — which a majority of Americans reject — is not a leader.
Of course, we need to have a secure border, that is not even the issue. Clearly, Trump enjoys all the press he gets over the shutdown, but he ignores the suffering of 800,000 people serving the government, ignores the devastation this shutdown brings to countless small and large businesses, ignores the enormous damage to our country in international terms (Putin must be very happy), and ignores the shame he himself has brought upon the USA. This is not a leader, but a walking embarrassment unfit for the office of president.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.