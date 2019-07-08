There are two voter initiatives that could affect Arizona citizens in a good way. H.R.1, For the People Act, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 8, 2019, and stalled in the Senate on March 14, 2019. H.R.1 provides voter rights, ensures fiscal transparency, and strengthens ethics rules. In Arizona, Outlaw Dirty Money, is a citizen’s ballot initiative. Big money contributors must be disclosed as the original source and not hidden behind an obscure organization. Voters would know exactly who is funding candidates and influencing elections. Under more stringent rules, local volunteers are circulating ODM petitions again to get this on the 2020 ballot as a constitutional amendment. These are non-partisan initiatives. They’re good for voters and fair elections. We should be asking our elected officials, “Why are you making this so difficult?” and “What have you got to hide?”
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.