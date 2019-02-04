I vote for someone who reflects my ideology no matter where I live. All I ask is that my vote be counted. The Electoral College does not permit that because someone will always be disenfranchised. In our last presidential election my vote was in effect not counted. I was disenfranchised. Worse, my vote was attributed to the opposite candidate! As it was, the majority of voters in the last election were disenfranchised.
The authors of our Constitution understood that it is not a declaration of divine truths but a “living document,” subject to change. The Constitution needs to be changed now to reflect the will of the majority. The argument that the Electoral College is necessary to give the less populated states a greater voice at the cost of disenfranchising the majority of voters makes no sense and resulted in the election of a man from New York, a densely populated state, whose policies are more in line with New York’s Wall Street than America’s Main Street.
Hans Churchill
Marana
