The recent New York Times expose on the president's taxes from the mid-80’s to mid-90’s gives us insight into the decades of deception the president used to build his billionaire public persona. With over $1 billion in losses, his ability to make money disappear and amass ungodly debt would make any reasonable person question his business acumen. By 1991, he alone accounted for 1% of the reported operating losses of ALL US taxpayers combined. With that kind of debt, he was the perfect target for unscrupulous foreign actors to cultivate and compromise him. It is highly unlikely that Donald Trump would have passed his security clearance, had that been a prerequisite for the office of president. This makes me want to understand the counterintelligence aspects of the Mueller report. Counterintelligence investigations into the president that are ongoing because they are in the interest of national security.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.