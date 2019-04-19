Donald Trump, out of the goodness of his heart, is turning Mar-a-Lago Golf Course into an immigration center. The Army will be setting up tents on fairways and greens to accommodate refugees from South America. Members of Mir a-laga have voiced support for Donald's venture. Melania has agreed to stay at the White House when Donald travels to Mar-a-Lago knowing there's no room at the massage parlor where he and his buddy Bob Kraft will be staying.

And everyone lived happily ever after.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

