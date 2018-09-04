We can look to the Florida Governor’s race for the text book example of fake news. DeSantis said in his GOP victory speech, “The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state.” Gullum replied, “In the handbook of Donald Trump, they no longer do whistle calls. They’re now using full bullhorns He (DeSantis) is very clear on day one that he’s willing to go down to the gutter.” The left wing press finds Gillum’s comments morally superior, while Mr. Trump and I believe that Gillum is first in that gutter. These conflicting quotes explain the fake news divide far more than The Daily Star’s anti-Trump editorial expose coordinated with 300+ other leftist newspapers. You can no longer be self-righteous and hide behind the First Amendment.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.