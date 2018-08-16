Do the editors see no irony in publishing an opinion piece defending themselves against the "fake news" label, declaring themselves to be just like "regular folks" yet completely ignoring the blatant cheerleading for the Democrats which they have been engaged in for years?
You may claim that you are unbiased but that would, in itself be "fake news" and an outright lie. The real American people have awoken to the bias of the news and will make their own decision as to who they will believe. I also find it somewhat suspect that you would publish this piece (similar to 200 other newspapers) and not allow a comment section for your readers to respond.
Gary Holdcroft
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.