There is a theory, some would say a myth (or these days, fake news), that the elite of ancient Rome were known to drink their wine from lead lined vessels, and that this resulted in their insanity and the fall of the empire.
It would seem that Trumpism and its rejection of sensible environmental (and societal) regulation of poisonous behavior is bringing us down that same deadly path. If those in positions of leadership continue to drink from this cup, we are similarly doomed. Stop the insanity.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.