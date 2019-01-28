The Star on Jan. 24 published a Chicago Tribune editorial which blames Nancy Pelosi (and the Democrats) as much as Donald Trump (and the Republicans) for the government shutdown.
This ignores the fact that Trump and his accomplice in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, forced the shutdown as a tactic to force the Democrats to agree to paying billions of dollars to wall off Mexico.
Pelosi's position has always been to discuss legislation about immigration and border issues, but not while
holding federal employees hostage by means of the shutdown.
How the Tribune can claim that both sides are equally at fault is beyond me.
The Tribune characterizes the Democrat position as "Yes we'll duel, just as soon as you hand me your gun."
Their actual position is "Yes we'll talk, just as soon as you put down your gun."
David Steinberg
Northwest side
