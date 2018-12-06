One of the aspects of the passing of George H. W. Bush might be one's view of a contrast in family values. Some may see the difference characterized as values from an outgrowth of an older tradition of "personal correctness" as contrasted with contemporary mores as an outgrowth of "political correctness."
Case in point: the Bush family is from the "old school," which is why President Trump was invited to the funeral. The McCain family is from the "new school," which is why President Trump wasn't invited. Or if you will, old school versus new school. Personal correctness versus political correctness. It's to our country's enduring credit that we can continue to walk side-by-side with some form of personal humanity and shared values. Thanks to both John and George. May they RIP along with PC and PC.
Don Weaver
Midtown
