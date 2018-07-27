Today I heard one of the president's minions forcefully state that the $12 billion to the farmers was not a "BAILOUT." Two other "B" words came to mind for me. Bribe to keep their support and an attempt to "Buy" their support. "Trade wars" are easy to win. This holds true if you have the president's philosophy on dealing with "business partners:" Take 70 cents on the dollar or sue me, am I will file bankruptcy. See how fast you will get your money now.
Having been born in Wisconsin, I don't know many farmers who want a hand out. They just want to be treated fair and square. Now that the chips may fall at Trump Towers we may get to see the "rest of the story."
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.