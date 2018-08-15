Re: the Aug. 14 letter to the editor "Say no to fascism."
The writer reminds us of the sacrifices that we made to defeat fascist tyranny during WWII, warns us that history repeats and that there is a new internal fascist threat. All true. He did not elaborate on who is responsible, but I will.
The American left says that we are defined by our race. A former president said that we have racism in our DNA. No mainstream political faction has uttered these words since Adolf Hitler. The right says that your race is as important as your shoe size. The left wants centralized powerful federal government. The right wants to limit federal powers and return governance to the states. I ask you, which side of our political spectrum is fascist?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
