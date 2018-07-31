Do people really believe these things are OK or simple living in fear. Fear is a powerful, controlling tool, loss of money, guns, losing their control over or maybe fear of ‘others’, imagined murdering terrorists, different peoples. Most feared things never happen. Sheep dogs control many sheep using fear, politicians whip up fear liberally. Some have valid fears, whole families murdered, coming here, having babies taken away. 3 year olds losing their only anchor person, alone in strange fearful environments, no matter it’s niceness.
In America, we don’t herd, kidnap, punish babies and people for being afraid or fleeing environments they cannot control. But whatever the reason we have done just that and are accountable for damages done. Money spent for these expensive ‘private run’ facilities might better be spent helping solve problems and stem the influx. Is it possible some feel justified in punishing those already punished?
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.