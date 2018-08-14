Presidential hopeful Vice-President Pence is playing the FEAR CARD to promote a new branch of the military. NASA is an international cooperation project and it would be counter productive to set-up an adversarial project,
Following WWII The United Nations created for Peace, but with FAILURE insuring provision of Veto Powers for the Victors America will be 'great again' when Congress replicates the political mood of the 50's which means working for America rather than for PARTY DOMINATION. A new political force of moderates in all parties voting on the basis of issues.
America was great because of a strong CONSUMER ECONOMY whose guardians were Patriots.
Billy H. Conn
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.