Federal government shutdown ends. Congress of United States deemed threat to national security.

Commercial aviation companies and TSA declare ALL members of Congress on national security list thereby

enabling average US citizen to say Congress is now on NO Fly List. Get going aviation industry and TSA, let

Congress enjoy being in Washington, DC No more flying home for the weekends. Suffer some real pain

like your fellow citizens. This is NO Fake news. No more hostages without pay in America. Get the thinking caps on America let Congress and President Trump know who is in charge in the United States. My idea came from watching

so called fake news on MSNBC this evening 1-24-2019 with Brian Williams the 11th Hour program.

We as average citizens don't need Twitter, Facebook, e-mails or calls to Congress about this important topic.

Editor Arizona Daily Star get going start this shutdown solution NATIONALLY. Pelosi and Trump who needs

you.

K. Filippini

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

