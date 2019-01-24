Federal government shutdown ends. Congress of United States deemed threat to national security.
Commercial aviation companies and TSA declare ALL members of Congress on national security list thereby
enabling average US citizen to say Congress is now on NO Fly List. Get going aviation industry and TSA, let
Congress enjoy being in Washington, DC No more flying home for the weekends. Suffer some real pain
like your fellow citizens. This is NO Fake news. No more hostages without pay in America. Get the thinking caps on America let Congress and President Trump know who is in charge in the United States. My idea came from watching
so called fake news on MSNBC this evening 1-24-2019 with Brian Williams the 11th Hour program.
We as average citizens don't need Twitter, Facebook, e-mails or calls to Congress about this important topic.
Editor Arizona Daily Star get going start this shutdown solution NATIONALLY. Pelosi and Trump who needs
you.
K. Filippini
North side
