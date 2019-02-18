Many moons ago I quit the Republican Party after voting for Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Under Reagan's administration the national debt went from $900 billion to $2.7 trillion. I joined the National Taxpayers Union and the bipartisan Concord Coalition, hoping these organizations could put the brakes on federal spenders and some rationality into our government. We know now that at $22 trillion in debt (rising about a trillion per year) no one cares about this. President Trump said "print more money."
I'm not worried. Our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids understandably aren't worried. For someone, of course, the chickens will come to roost. We just can't know when nor what the consequences will entail. But my gut tells me it won't be pleasant... it's not chicken feed.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.