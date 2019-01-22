I was appalled to see that 7 Republicans voted not to pay federal workers back-pay for wages lost due to the federal government shutdown. Two of the individuals who voted against the bill were from Arizona. I suggest all Arizona voters, especially federal workers, remember the names Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar when the next election comes around. These two representatives obviously don't care about the people they represent. Lets give them the message that they should by replacing them!

Carol M

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

