Why are we (the public) allowing our (yes, our) federal government to be shut down while the Senators and House members and the president and White House staff continue to receive their pay and benefits? Shut down the House, Senate and White House and withhold all their salary and benefits including those of the president and his relatives and staff until the fools now in charge end the government shutdown . Our government workers are invaluable and should never be used as a weapon against America.
Jacqueline O'Connor
Sierra Vista
