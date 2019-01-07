I'm pretty sure I remember something about the Mexican government paying for this imaginary wall along the southern border. Isn't that what Mr. Trump said? I'm pretty sure I heard him promise that.

It breaks my heart that now our federal government workers (including a family member) are being punished for his immature temper tantrum. The country as a whole is paying the price for our collective stupidity in bringing this juvenile delinquent to power.

Barbara Ball

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

