I'm pretty sure I remember something about the Mexican government paying for this imaginary wall along the southern border. Isn't that what Mr. Trump said? I'm pretty sure I heard him promise that.
It breaks my heart that now our federal government workers (including a family member) are being punished for his immature temper tantrum. The country as a whole is paying the price for our collective stupidity in bringing this juvenile delinquent to power.
Barbara Ball
Midtown
