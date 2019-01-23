Why are groups supporting people immigrating into the U.S. illegally but not supporting the suffering U.S. citizens? 540,000 people are homeless in the U.S., 193,000 have no shelter for sleep and 700 FREEZE to death on the streets each year. 10 million Americans need employment, 6 million have zero employment and 4 million have only part-time jobs but need full-time jobs to survive. 40 million Americans do not have money for food and depend on the government’s food stamp SNAP program so they can eat. Support groups who care about human life, must help all people in the U.S., not just select groups. Can suffering Americans illegally immigrate into Canada and demand jobs and housing? Is it possible? I wonder how that would work out, being that Canada will not even let anyone who has received a DUI into their country.
CKelli
M.Ed. Bilingual and Multicultural Education
C Kelli
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.