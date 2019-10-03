So, Mr. Trump, you remind us that "we used to handle it a little differently than we do now" when referring to what should happen to whistleblowers. Let me remind you that debtors were also handled a little differently we do now: debtors’ prison, where people worked off their debt via labor or secured outside funds to pay the balance owed. Sadly, debtors' prisons are still likely to appear in states where many people live in poverty and are unable to pay fines and fees. They have no access to lawyers to get them off the hook for, say, six corporate bankruptcies.
Michael Carson
Midtown
