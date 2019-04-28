Re: The April 21 article "Remorse could help Huffman avoid prison in college scam."
The article suggests a reduced Felicity Huffman sentence for payments to artificially lower her daughter’s SAT scores since, compared to other parents, her $15,000 payment was below other parents’ payments of $500,000 for similar cheating.
Huh? The legal question is NOT about how much she paid, as if paying less to cheat isn’t as bad as paying more.
Paying for test scores is wrong, regardless of price.
Felicity, we’ve already established what kind of woman you are; we’re deciding what kind of society we will be.
Melanie Wallendorf
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.