The pharmaceutical industry recently fined 100s of millions of dollars for their role in the opioid crises. While these noble endeavors fill state coffers and make good PR for public officials; are these efforts proving counterproductive? Government’s criminal, civil and administrative sanctions have diminished the prescribing of opioids by physicians nationwide.
For example, Arizona DEA announced “over 1 million foreign counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl were seized to date in 2019”. Placed into perspective, five years ago there were “0” seizures in Arizona of counterfeit fentanyl pills. Targeting the pharmaceutical industry may appear to be a principled accomplishment in addressing the opioid epidemic. But let’s not ignore the “elephant in the room”; China and Mexico.
Recently, Mexican authorities seized 25.75 tons of fentanyl originating from China destined to Culiacan, Mexico. Fentanyl laced counterfeit pain medication, manufactured in China and smuggled by the Sinaloa Drug Cartel is the current threat to the U.S.
Douglas Hebert U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (ret.) Phoenix Field Division
