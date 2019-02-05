It appears that feral cats have more rights than children.
1) The new law enacted by the Legislature last week to protect free roaming cats. Just in case anyone ever messes with community cats you now have a law that protects them! Also, in Maricopa County, it is not against the law to feed free-roaming cats. 2) ICE arrests more than 40 people trying to sponsor migrant children. Gives pause to wonder where our priorities are.
Lynne Cleffit
West side
