Re: the Feb. 3 letter to the editor "Promises made, promises kept."
I assume the letter refers to Trump’s promise to build a border wall. What the letter writer and Trump supporters conveniently forget is that the border wall promise included the statement that Mexico, rather than U. S. taxpayers, would pay for that wall. If Trump and his supporters want the actual promise to be kept, then ensure that Mexico pays for the wall before or as the wall is built. If Trump and his supporters want less of a fight than they now encounter, have Trump keep the actual promise made during the 2016 campaign.
I remain a non-supporter of a border wall or Trump.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
