Re: Cal Thomas’ Sep. 4 commentary in the Star about the world wide sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church, I believe that this phenomenon does not just pertain to the 20 and 21 centuries, but could be centuries older. How do I know? Because celibacy is unnatural and the suppression of one’s sexual urges is very difficult if not impossible for most people.
For the Church to end or significantly reduce sexual abuse among its members, major changes need to be made:
1) End the celibacy requirement/practice. The Church already has some married priests - those converting from other denominations and married Maronite men can become priests. While it is true that not all sexual abusers are single, this should go a long way toward reducing the problem. Also, married priests can better understand the needs and problems of the married.
2) Allow women a greater role in the Church, both during services and in governance activities.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.