Re: the April 24 letter "What will be inside future Trump library?"
Based on the president’s apparent reading level, the writer suggests Donald Trump’s library might best house a total vacuum. The idea is worthy but a bit . . . empty.
Trump delights in upsetting norms and slaughtering sacred cows (such as decency, compassion, truthfulness and deep thinking). His official library should embody the essence of who he was, as a man and as a leader.
So, instead of a total vacuum, I propose that the President Trump National Library be the first to go book-free and all-video. Every wall would be a jumbotron screen. Exterior walls would show archival FOX news and commentary from the Trump era, to memorialize his influences and original sources. Interior walls would show Trump himself, in action at his rallies. All screens would be active 24/7/365.
Thus the full measure of the man, in one neat package. And no reading required.
Michael Rule
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.