Sunday I saw Dinesh D’Souza’s new film, “Death of a Nation," a marvel of cinematography, history and political revision — revision of the conventional history of the Democratic Party. Those unfamiliar with the facts of history that the film brilliantly disinters, facts that reveal the Democrat Party’s racist and fascist past and present, will find themselves squirming (Democrats), head-scratching (Independents), or relieved (Republicans).
D’Souza moves from the Democrat Party’s founder Andrew Jackson’s massacre of American Indians to the Democratic slavers to racist Woodrow Wilson to today’s leftist groups of racist white supremacists and fascist Antifa. Today’s contaminated atmosphere is defogged, allowing a clearer view of how and why Democrats are moving mountains to stick Trump with the racism and fascism that Democrats own.
“Death of a Nation” is a learning experience for those who enjoy learning, young or old, no matter the party.
D. Clarke
Sahuarita
