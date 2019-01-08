Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Finchem is right on indoctrination."
The reason those "college students return home over the holidays spouting their liberal agenda" is that they learned something. It is the reason most parents send their children to college. As a parent, I wanted my children to learn about whatever they chose. Whether it be politics, social studies, computer technology, science, business, medicine, or law, I wanted them to learn and gather information which would help them be able to make better decisions on important issues — such as education.
Did someone discussing issues around the holiday dinner table upset the letter writer with their "liberal views"? Great to be an American isn't it? This is a country where we can freely discuss issues and not be told what to believe, say, or feel. Get it? That's why Mr. Finchem is wrong. Besides, did you see how David Fitzsimmons characterized Mr. Finchem right above your letter? He's got bats in his belfry. I wouldn't listen to him, sounds like he needs more education.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
